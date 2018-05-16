Higgidy Very Merry Parsnip Pie 250G

Product Description
- Very Merry Parsnip Pie
At Higgidy, we're all about glorious everyday food.
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with root vegetables and chestnuts in a creamy crème fraîche & white wine sauce, with a layer of braised red cabbage, hand-topped with a crispy kale and quinoa crumb.
- With chestnuts & braised red cabbage
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Braised Red Cabbage (14%) (Red Cabbage, Dark Brown Sugar, Onions, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Wine, Ruby Wine, Butter (Milk), Modified Tapioca Starch, Orange Zest, Salt, White Pepper, Cassia, Bay Leaf), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Parsnip (10%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Chestnuts (6%), Swede, White Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Wheat Flour, Vegetable Stock, Red Quinoa, Curly Kale, Golden Linseeds, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Brown Linseeds, Thyme, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- All ingredients are suitable for vegetarians. However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegetarian products., Made on a site that also handles Egg.
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to heat
This pie tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 25 minutes. Do not reheat.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove chestnut kernels, stalks from thyme and stones from quinoa but some may remain.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|1070kJ/256kcal
|2676kJ/640kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|37.8g
|of which saturates
|5.9g
|14.9g
|Carbohydrate
|25.2g
|62.8g
|of which sugars
|7.6g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|6.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.72g
|1.79g
Safety information
We've taken care to remove chestnut kernels, stalks from thyme and stones from quinoa but some may remain.
