Foodologie 5 A Day Roasted Roots Plant Pot 400G

Write a review
Foodologie 5 A Day Roasted Roots Plant Pot 400G
£ 2.40
£6.00/kg
Amounts per tub (400g, heated)
  • Energy940kJ 237kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars16g
    18%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 235kJ (59kcal)

  • Sweetly roasted root vegetables combined with green superfood royalty - we've even got you covered when it comes to all 5 of your 5 a day. This low fat, high fibre Plant Pot is rooting for you to eat well and live well.
  • 100% Recycle
  • 5 of Your 5 a Day
  • 237 Kcal
  • High Fibre
  • Low Fat
  • Gluten Free
  • Free From the 14 Main Allergens
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High Fibre
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Vitamin A
  • Source of Vitamin C
  • Source of Vitamin E

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sweet Potato (20%), Parsnip (20%), Red Pepper Concentrate (8%), Carrot Concentrate (5%), Curly Kale (4%), Tomato Concentrate (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Vegetable Stock^1, Salt, Oregano, Black Pepper, ^1Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin), Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Mushrooms (White Mushrooms, Shiitake), Parsley, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot), Lovage, Garlic, Fennel Seeds

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing. Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave ovens vary. Heat until piping hot with lid loosely covered for approx. 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Warning: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Hob
Instructions: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until piping hot.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Soupologie Limited
  • PO Box 76676,
  • London,
  • NW2 9TT,
  • UK.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 400g serving
Energy 235kJ (59kcal)940kJ (237kcal)
Fat 1.7g6.8g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 8.5g34g
(of which sugars)4.0g16g
Fibre 2.4g9.8g
Protein 1.3g5.1g
Salt 0.29g1.2g
Vitamin A 157µg (20% NRV*)628µg (78% NRV*)
Vitamin E 0.61mg (5% NRV*)2.44mg (20% NRV*)
Vitamin C 13.5mg (17% NRV*)54mg (67% NRV*)
*NRV : Nutrient Reference Value--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Chunky vegetables, full of tasty flavours

5 stars

The Foodologie roasted vegetable pot is a tasty nutritious meal. Packed full of chunky vegetables, it is extremely filling and so moorish. Excited to try the full range of products available.

Delicious and super healthy

5 stars

I've always struggled to hit my five a day. And these are an absolute game-changer. Since adding the Soupologie range of foods to my diet, I've never felt healthier. I can't recommend this enough, it's just too easy because they're so delicious. Someone needs to come up with a lifestyle diet around these products!

Foodologie 5 a day roasted roots plant pot is one

5 stars

Foodologie 5 a day roasted roots plant pot is one of my favourite from their range. The flavour is very natural, like something homemade and delicious. It has 5 different veg in and it was good for quick tea as it kept me full. I would be buying this product again and would recommend to anymore who looks for wholesome veggie meal option.

This is a really tasty, healthy meal. Packed with

5 stars

This is a really tasty, healthy meal. Packed with your 5 a day. Fills you up without making you feel too heavy. Highly recommend for a feel good health kick!

A wholesome meal

5 stars

The Foodologie roasted vegetable pot makes a delicious, healthy meal for one. It is full of goodness and makes up all of your 5 a day. It is packed full of chunky vegetables and is extremely filling. I would definitely recommend trying this!

So much goodness in one pot

5 stars

I really struggle to eat my 5 a day, especially in Winter when I’m not really into salads. So I was really pleased to find this product as I can get all 5 veg in one go! The taste is slightly sweet which may be the red pepper and every now and again you can taste the parsnip chunks which is something different for me as I don’t often eat them. It’s such a warming wholesome dish and perfect for this time of year when it’s cold outside. It’s yummier than I thought it would be, I will definitely buy again.

Tasty and healthy thick soup

5 stars

A delicious way to get your daily "5 a day" quota, lots of vegetable chunks in a thick tasty soup. Great for a quick, nutritious lunch. Good that the plastic pot is recyclable, but I would give extra bonus points to Foodologie if they had non plastic packaging.

Would recommend

5 stars

High fibre, low fat and only 237kcal... a good start! Substantial portion for a lunch which gives me a much needed energy boost to tackle the afternoon rather than a sluggish dread that I often feel as a result of high carb and fat alternatives.

Nice quick lunch

5 stars

Plenty of good quality vegetable chunks and very quick to do for lunch.

Great on its own, and I also mix that with my past

5 stars

Great on its own, and I also mix that with my pasta - absolutely delicious! And you get your 5 a day.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

