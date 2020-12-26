Foodologie 5 A Day Roasted Roots Plant Pot 400G

Chunky vegetables, full of tasty flavours
The Foodologie roasted vegetable pot is a tasty nutritious meal. Packed full of chunky vegetables, it is extremely filling and so moorish. Excited to try the full range of products available.
Delicious and super healthy
I've always struggled to hit my five a day. And these are an absolute game-changer. Since adding the Soupologie range of foods to my diet, I've never felt healthier. I can't recommend this enough, it's just too easy because they're so delicious. Someone needs to come up with a lifestyle diet around these products!
Foodologie 5 a day roasted roots plant pot is one
Foodologie 5 a day roasted roots plant pot is one of my favourite from their range. The flavour is very natural, like something homemade and delicious. It has 5 different veg in and it was good for quick tea as it kept me full. I would be buying this product again and would recommend to anymore who looks for wholesome veggie meal option.
This is a really tasty, healthy meal. Packed with
This is a really tasty, healthy meal. Packed with your 5 a day. Fills you up without making you feel too heavy. Highly recommend for a feel good health kick!
A wholesome meal
The Foodologie roasted vegetable pot makes a delicious, healthy meal for one. It is full of goodness and makes up all of your 5 a day. It is packed full of chunky vegetables and is extremely filling. I would definitely recommend trying this!
So much goodness in one pot
I really struggle to eat my 5 a day, especially in Winter when I’m not really into salads. So I was really pleased to find this product as I can get all 5 veg in one go! The taste is slightly sweet which may be the red pepper and every now and again you can taste the parsnip chunks which is something different for me as I don’t often eat them. It’s such a warming wholesome dish and perfect for this time of year when it’s cold outside. It’s yummier than I thought it would be, I will definitely buy again.
Tasty and healthy thick soup
A delicious way to get your daily "5 a day" quota, lots of vegetable chunks in a thick tasty soup. Great for a quick, nutritious lunch. Good that the plastic pot is recyclable, but I would give extra bonus points to Foodologie if they had non plastic packaging.
Would recommend
High fibre, low fat and only 237kcal... a good start! Substantial portion for a lunch which gives me a much needed energy boost to tackle the afternoon rather than a sluggish dread that I often feel as a result of high carb and fat alternatives.
Nice quick lunch
Plenty of good quality vegetable chunks and very quick to do for lunch.
Great on its own, and I also mix that with my past
Great on its own, and I also mix that with my pasta - absolutely delicious! And you get your 5 a day.