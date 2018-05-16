By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thornbridge Shelby Official Beer Giftset

No ratings yetWrite a review
Thornbridge Shelby Official Beer Giftset
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • THORNBRIDGE SHELBY OFFICIAL BEER GIFTSET
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • The official beer of peaky blinders the TV series.
  • Shelby is an India pale ale inspired by the style of beer consumed in 1919, at the time of the peaky blinders, we have created the kind of IPA that might have been found behind the bar at the Garrison Tavern in small heath, Birmingham.
  • Shelby pours a golden amber in colour with a nose of stone fruit and red berries. A gentle maltiness on the palate and a wonderful citrusy lemon bitterness.
  • By Order of the Shelby Company Ltd
  • “We came here not to make enemies, we came here to make new friends”
  • “You can change what you do, but you can't change what you want”
  • Thomas Shelby
  • Shelby
  • The official beer of the TV series
  • This Packaging is Recyclable
  • Shelby®© 2013 - 2020 Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. licensed by Endemol Shine Group.
  • Official Beer of the TV Series

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat.

Tasting Notes

  • Shelby pours a golden amber in colour with a nose of stone fruit and red berries. A gentle maltiness on the palate and a wonderful citrusy lemon bitterness

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See BottleStore in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Name and address

  • Brewed & Bottled by:
  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Buxton Road,
  • Bakewell,
  • Derbyshire,

Importer address

  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • 95 Lagan Road,
  • D11 VX90,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • thornbridge.co.uk
  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Buxton Road,
  • Bakewell,
  • Derbyshire,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.
  • T: 01629 815 999
  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • 95 Lagan Road,
  • D11 VX90,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here