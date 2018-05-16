Product Description
- THORNBRIDGE SHELBY OFFICIAL BEER GIFTSET
- The official beer of peaky blinders the TV series.
- Shelby is an India pale ale inspired by the style of beer consumed in 1919, at the time of the peaky blinders, we have created the kind of IPA that might have been found behind the bar at the Garrison Tavern in small heath, Birmingham.
- Shelby pours a golden amber in colour with a nose of stone fruit and red berries. A gentle maltiness on the palate and a wonderful citrusy lemon bitterness.
- By Order of the Shelby Company Ltd
- “We came here not to make enemies, we came here to make new friends”
- “You can change what you do, but you can't change what you want”
- Thomas Shelby
- Shelby
- This Packaging is Recyclable
- Shelby®© 2013 - 2020 Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. licensed by Endemol Shine Group.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat.
Tasting Notes
- Shelby pours a golden amber in colour with a nose of stone fruit and red berries. A gentle maltiness on the palate and a wonderful citrusy lemon bitterness
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See BottleStore in a Cool, Dry Place
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled
Name and address
- Brewed & Bottled by:
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Buxton Road,
- Bakewell,
- Derbyshire,
Importer address
- Grand Cru Beers,
- 95 Lagan Road,
- D11 VX90,
- Ireland.
Return to
- thornbridge.co.uk
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
- T: 01629 815 999
