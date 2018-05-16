Higgidy Brie & Spiced Chutney Quiche 400G

Product Description
- Brie & Winter Spiced Chutney Quiche
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with a layer of winter spiced apple, pear & fig chutney, creamy brie and a free range egg filling, hand-topped with a sprinkle of quinoa and golden linseeds.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C022651, www.fsc.org
- With quinoa & golden linseeds
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Apple and Pear Chutney (11%) (Onions, Apples, Pears, White Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Figs, Sultanas, Modified Tapioca Starch, Ground Mixed Spice, Salt, Black Pepper), Free Range Whole Egg, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Brie Cheese (Milk) (5%), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Tuxford & Tebbutt Stilton (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Golden Linseeds, Parsley, Brown Linseeds, Red Quinoa, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Quinoa Flakes, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard Powder, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- All ingredients are suitable for vegetarians. However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegetarian products.
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: How to Heat
This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove
all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 18 minutes. Do not reheat.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove stones from quinoa but some may remain.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd.,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 Quiche
|Energy
|1028kJ/246kcal
|1028kJ/246kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|15.5g
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19.7g
|19.7g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.4g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.47g
Safety information
