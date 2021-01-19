New York Bakery Bagel Loaded Everything 4Pack
- Energy1049kJ 248kcal12%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars4.9g5%
- Salt0.72g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1166 kJ
Product Description
- Loaded Everything Bagels
- New York Style Recipe
- Topped and Baked with Poppy & Sesame Seeds, Caramalised Red Onion & Roasted Garlic
- Recycle with Carrier Bags at Larger Stores - Not at Kerbside
- Soft & Chewy for An Authentic NY Taste
- Delicious Bagels
- Made with EU & non-EU wheat flour
- Low in Fat
- Free from Artificial Colours & Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Dehydrated Toasted Onions (2%), Dehydrated Red Onions (2%), Sugar, Yeast, Sesame Seeds (2%), Caramelised Red Onion (1%) (Red Onion, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar), Poppy Seeds (1%), Garlic Puree (1%) (Garlic, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cultured Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk.
Storage
Best Before: See Bag ClosureStore in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing - freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
1 portion =1 bagel (90g)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
- Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
- Rotherham,
- S64 8AB.
Return to
- Contact us via our website at: www.newyorkbakeryco.com
Net Contents
4 x Bagels
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bagel
|Energy
|1166 kJ
|1049 kJ
|276 kcal
|248 kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|2.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|49.6g
|44.6g
|(of which sugars)
|5.4g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|5.0g
|Protein
|10.3g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.72g
|1 portion = 1 bagel (90g)
|-
|-
