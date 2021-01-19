By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New York Bakery Bagel Loaded Everything 4Pack

New York Bakery Bagel Loaded Everything 4Pack
Each bagel (approx. 90g) contains
  • Energy1049kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.72g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1166 kJ

Product Description

  • Loaded Everything Bagels
  • New York Style Recipe
  • Topped and Baked with Poppy & Sesame Seeds, Caramalised Red Onion & Roasted Garlic
  • Recycle with Carrier Bags at Larger Stores - Not at Kerbside
  • Soft & Chewy for An Authentic NY Taste
  • Delicious Bagels
  • Made with EU & non-EU wheat flour
  • Low in Fat
  • Free from Artificial Colours & Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Low in Fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Dehydrated Toasted Onions (2%), Dehydrated Red Onions (2%), Sugar, Yeast, Sesame Seeds (2%), Caramelised Red Onion (1%) (Red Onion, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar), Poppy Seeds (1%), Garlic Puree (1%) (Garlic, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Malted Barley Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cultured Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk.

Storage

Best Before: See Bag ClosureStore in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing - freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 portion =1 bagel (90g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.

Return to

  • Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.
  • Contact us via our website at: www.newyorkbakeryco.com

Net Contents

4 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy1166 kJ1049 kJ276 kcal248 kcal
Fat2.8g2.5g
(of which saturates) 0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate49.6g44.6g
(of which sugars)5.4g4.9g
Fibre5.5g5.0g
Protein10.3g9.2g
Salt0.80g0.72g
1 portion = 1 bagel (90g)--

