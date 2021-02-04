Lindt White Chocolate Egg With Strawberry & Cream Truffles 260G

Absolutely gorgeous egg
Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place
Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
260g ℮
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2357kJ / 565 kcal
|Fat
|35g
|-of which saturates
|22g
|Carbohydrate
|56g
|-of which sugars
|56g
|Protein
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.25g
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Cream Powder (1.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Strawberry Powder (0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Colouring (Beetroot Red), Flavourings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2618kJ / 630 kcal
|Fat
|48g
|-of which saturates
|35g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|-of which sugars
|44g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.20g
