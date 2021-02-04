We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt White Chocolate Egg With Strawberry & Cream Truffles 260G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt White Chocolate Egg With Strawberry & Cream Truffles 260G

£ 8.00
£3.08/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 01/03/2021 and 03/04/2021.

Product Description

  • Lindt White Chocolate Egg with Lindor Strawberries & Cream Truffles
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program - Cocoa
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Do you dream in chocolate?
  • Then discover Lindor and enjoy a moment that is yours. When you break the delicate chocolate shell of Lindor, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently caressing all your senses and taking you to a place where chocolate dreams come true.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Packed by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

260g ℮

    • Irresistibly Smooth

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2357kJ / 565 kcal
    Fat 35g
    -of which saturates 22g
    Carbohydrate 56g
    -of which sugars 56g
    Protein 5.1g
    Salt 0.25g
    • Irresistibly Smooth

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Cream Powder (1.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Strawberry Powder (0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Colouring (Beetroot Red), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2618kJ / 630 kcal
    Fat 48g
    -of which saturates 35g
    Carbohydrate 44g
    -of which sugars 44g
    Protein 4.2g
    Salt 0.20g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely gorgeous egg

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous egg

