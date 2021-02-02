We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bounce Nut Butter Protein Ball Salted Caramel 35G

Bounce Nut Butter Protein Ball Salted Caramel 35G
£ 1.60
£4.58/100g

Product Description

  • Salted caramel flavoured almond butter filled, whey protein and cashew ball.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Bounce® is registered to 9Brand Foods Ltd.
  • High in protein and fibre
  • <160 Calories
  • 100% Natural Ingredients
  • A protein packed salted caramel flavoured ball filled with a deliciously squishy nut butter centre
  • Fuelling Your Day, the Natural Way, Giving You the Power to Bounce Back from Anything!
  • Gluten Free
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Almonds</strong> (26%), <strong>Cashews</strong> (18%), Brown Rice Syrup, <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Crispies (from <strong>Milk</strong>) (<strong>Whey</strong> Protein Isolate (from <strong>Milk</strong>), <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Concentrate (from <strong>Milk</strong>), Tapioca Starch, Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (8%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Rice Starch, <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Isolate (from <strong>Milk</strong>) (6%), <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Concentrate (from <strong>Milk</strong>) (5%), Chicory Fibre, Date Syrup, Rice Bran, Rice Protein, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Sea Salt (<1%), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Natural Mixed Tocopherols

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanut, other Nuts, Soya and Sesame. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Best before: see stamp.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • Stay in touch...
  • balls@bouncebrands.com
  • bouncefoods.com
  • Bounce Brands Ltd.,
  • Rake Farm,
  • Rake Lane,
  • Eccleston,
  • Chester,
  • CH4 9JN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g Ball
Energy1871kJ/451kcal655kJ/158kcal
Fat24.1g8.4g
of which saturates3.4g1.2g
of which monounsaturates14.1g4.9g
of which polyunsaturates5.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate29g10.2g
of which sugars20.7g7.2g
Fibre6.0g2.1g
Protein26.2g9.2g
Salt0.72g0.25g
A must try!

5 stars

Tried one of these for the first time last week, would definitely recommend. The nut butter is such a treat. There’s a decent amount of protein too which I look for. Will be buying these again!

