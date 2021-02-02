Bounce Nut Butter Protein Ball Salted Caramel 35G

A must try!
Tried one of these for the first time last week, would definitely recommend. The nut butter is such a treat. There’s a decent amount of protein too which I look for. Will be buying these again!
<strong>Almonds</strong> (26%), <strong>Cashews</strong> (18%), Brown Rice Syrup, <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Crispies (from <strong>Milk</strong>) (<strong>Whey</strong> Protein Isolate (from <strong>Milk</strong>), <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Concentrate (from <strong>Milk</strong>), Tapioca Starch, Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (8%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Rice Starch, <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Isolate (from <strong>Milk</strong>) (6%), <strong>Whey</strong> Protein Concentrate (from <strong>Milk</strong>) (5%), Chicory Fibre, Date Syrup, Rice Bran, Rice Protein, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Sea Salt (<1%), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Natural Mixed Tocopherols
Store in a cool, dry place. Best before: see stamp.
35g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g Ball
|Energy
|1871kJ/451kcal
|655kJ/158kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|8.4g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|1.2g
|of which monounsaturates
|14.1g
|4.9g
|of which polyunsaturates
|5.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|10.2g
|of which sugars
|20.7g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|2.1g
|Protein
|26.2g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.72g
|0.25g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
