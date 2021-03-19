E Wedel Vanilla Flavoured Marshmallow In Dark Chocolate 360G

best treat ever!!
Lovely
Very tasty, all my friends love it. Light marshmellow covered i chocolate
Weird consistency
The consistency of marshmallow is strange, very different than the other ones sold by Tesco, I didn't like them.
Delicious
Really delicious
these are insanely tasty, both these and the milk chocolate ones are highly recommend!!!!
Too good to be true
My wife and i fancied some Marshmallows. She had the plain pink & white and i chose the E Wedel in Dark Chocolate. There are two trays in the box, each tray has three lines of 6 chocolates.. the main problem i had was stopping myself from scoffing the lot. they are delicious. Tasty, soft and once you start it is difficult to stop. i must try in the future just to have a couple with a cup of tea.. Believe that then you still believe in the Tooth fairy
Delicious, melt in the mouth texture quality treat
Delicious & melt in the mouth texture. Quality treat. My dad has dementia but when I put these back on his lap he remembered & said these are wonderful. He loves dark chocolate but has swallowing difficulties so these deliver that flavour but with a light texture. I don't like dark chocolate but even I like these. I like boxes of that are the same chocolates because I think it helps to not over do the calories & just really enjoy a few. Lovely packaging. I'm so glad a kind Polish friend treats me to her food because she has bought me gorgeous chocolate from this producer. They do a chocolate bar with dollops of cookie dough in, Heaven (hint, hint Tescos ;)
Very nice
Absolutely gorgeous,recommend
Top quality, really good chocolate, hermetically packed in two separate layers. That's actually makes sense, preventing from eating everything at once. Tesco has it at competitive price, hope it won't change next year.