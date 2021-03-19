We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

E Wedel Vanilla Flavoured Marshmallow In Dark Chocolate 360G

4.6(9)Write a review
£3.50
£0.97/100g

Product Description

  • Delicate, Soft Vanilla Flavour Marshmallow in Dark Chocolate
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithins and E476, Flavouring), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Invert Sugar Solution, Dried Egg White, Gelling Agent (Agar), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (E202), Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 47% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals (Gluten).

Storage

Best before: see side of the box.Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.
  • info.export@wedel.pl
  • www.wedel.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 1855 kJ / 443 kcal
Fat 22 g
of which saturates 14 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
of which sugars 48 g
Fibre 2,7 g
Protein 2,8 g
Salt 0,08 g
9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

best treat ever!!

5 stars

best treat ever!!

Lovely

5 stars

Very tasty, all my friends love it. Light marshmellow covered i chocolate

Weird consistency

2 stars

The consistency of marshmallow is strange, very different than the other ones sold by Tesco, I didn't like them.

Delicious

5 stars

Really delicious

these are insanely tasty, both these and the milk

5 stars

these are insanely tasty, both these and the milk chocolate ones are highly recommend!!!!

Too good to be true

5 stars

My wife and i fancied some Marshmallows. She had the plain pink & white and i chose the E Wedel in Dark Chocolate. There are two trays in the box, each tray has three lines of 6 chocolates.. the main problem i had was stopping myself from scoffing the lot. they are delicious. Tasty, soft and once you start it is difficult to stop. i must try in the future just to have a couple with a cup of tea.. Believe that then you still believe in the Tooth fairy

Delicious, melt in the mouth texture quality treat

5 stars

Delicious & melt in the mouth texture. Quality treat. My dad has dementia but when I put these back on his lap he remembered & said these are wonderful. He loves dark chocolate but has swallowing difficulties so these deliver that flavour but with a light texture. I don't like dark chocolate but even I like these. I like boxes of that are the same chocolates because I think it helps to not over do the calories & just really enjoy a few. Lovely packaging. I'm so glad a kind Polish friend treats me to her food because she has bought me gorgeous chocolate from this producer. They do a chocolate bar with dollops of cookie dough in, Heaven (hint, hint Tescos ;)

Very nice

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous,recommend

Top quality, really good chocolate, hermetically p

5 stars

Top quality, really good chocolate, hermetically packed in two separate layers. That's actually makes sense, preventing from eating everything at once. Tesco has it at competitive price, hope it won't change next year.

