Naked Korean Style Bbq Ramen Vegetable Pot 60G

£ 1.50
£25.00/kg

Per pot:

Energy
877kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.2g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.70g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ(69kcal)

Product Description

  • Dried Noodles in a Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce with Dried Green Beans & Grilled Peppers.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 4
  • Grilled Pepper & Green Bean
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Less than 210 kcal and 1% Fat
  • Sweet BBQ Flavours, Packed with Chilli Heat and Tangy Soy Sauce
  • Source of Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • Source of Protein
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Dried Vegetables (21%) (Carrot, Red Pepper, Green Beans, Spring Onion, Sweetcorn), Textured Soya Protein, Sugar, Potato Starch, Natural Flavourings, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Grilled Red & Yellow Pepper, Ground Spices (Chilli, Ginger, Black Pepper), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Maltodextrin, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg and other Gluten sources (Oats, Rye, Spelt (Wheat), Kamut Khorasan Wheat). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 5 Mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 240ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
  • 2010 Orchard Avenue,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 EKW3,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pot (300g)
Energy292kJ(69kcal)877kJ(208kcal)
Fat0.4g1.3g
of which saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate12.1g36.3g
of which sugars3.7g11.2g
Fibre2.4g7.1g
Protein3.0g9.1g
Salt0.57g1.70g
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Very tasty snack!

5 stars

Absolutely love these, I am into K-Dramas and K-Pop so very nice when watching a film or watching pop videos!!

BB-Queue For Something Else

3 stars

Not the worst, but certainly not great. tastes a bit like dish water with a few sad little noodles swimming around. Saying that, the noodles were a pleasant surprise as I was simply expecting a few dehydrated vegetables and nothing else. However that is not what let it down... it's the taste. Not really sure where 'Korean BBQ' came from as it certainly doesn't taste anything like that. Nice concept but not quite there. Maybe try adding some peas? Maybe some soy sauce or some salt? Or maybe... maybe just save your money and buy a better Naked pot (see below...) As a naked noodle connoisseur, I have taken one for the team and tried most flavours. the rankings are as follows: 1- Szechuan Rice 2- Sweet Chilli Noodles 3- Katsu Rice 4- Malaysian Rice 5- Korean BBQ veg Pot 6- Beef Pho Noodles 7- Panang Noodles 8- Thai Green curry Noodles And last, and certainly least... 9- Chow Mein Noodles

Fantastic

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. This is my favourite. Full of flavour, and, a good portion of veg. Can't fault it.

One of the better snackpot meals

5 stars

Love this particular pot noodle type snack meal. Found it quite hot so added a couple of teaspoons of Alpro plain yoghurt I had in fridge which cooled it down nicely. It's the best of the Naked range and better tha nother pot noodles I've tried. Low calorie and low fat too, great.

Expensive but very good taste, consistency and a g

4 stars

Expensive but very good taste, consistency and a good amount of veg. Will buy more when on special offer.

OTT Price

1 stars

Way overpriced for such a small size and mediocre taste. Don’t waste your money.

