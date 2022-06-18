Naked Korean Style Bbq Ramen Vegetable Pot 60G

Very tasty snack!
Absolutely love these, I am into K-Dramas and K-Pop so very nice when watching a film or watching pop videos!!
BB-Queue For Something Else
Not the worst, but certainly not great. tastes a bit like dish water with a few sad little noodles swimming around. Saying that, the noodles were a pleasant surprise as I was simply expecting a few dehydrated vegetables and nothing else. However that is not what let it down... it's the taste. Not really sure where 'Korean BBQ' came from as it certainly doesn't taste anything like that. Nice concept but not quite there. Maybe try adding some peas? Maybe some soy sauce or some salt? Or maybe... maybe just save your money and buy a better Naked pot (see below...) As a naked noodle connoisseur, I have taken one for the team and tried most flavours. the rankings are as follows: 1- Szechuan Rice 2- Sweet Chilli Noodles 3- Katsu Rice 4- Malaysian Rice 5- Korean BBQ veg Pot 6- Beef Pho Noodles 7- Panang Noodles 8- Thai Green curry Noodles And last, and certainly least... 9- Chow Mein Noodles
Fantastic
Absolutely delicious. This is my favourite. Full of flavour, and, a good portion of veg. Can't fault it.
One of the better snackpot meals
Love this particular pot noodle type snack meal. Found it quite hot so added a couple of teaspoons of Alpro plain yoghurt I had in fridge which cooled it down nicely. It's the best of the Naked range and better tha nother pot noodles I've tried. Low calorie and low fat too, great.
Expensive but very good taste, consistency and a good amount of veg. Will buy more when on special offer.
OTT Price
Way overpriced for such a small size and mediocre taste. Don’t waste your money.