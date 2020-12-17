Tesco Finest Chocolate & Caramel Tiffin Star 485G
New
- Energy1788kJ 430kcal22%
- Fat29.6g42%
- Saturates17.2g86%
- Sugars29.0g32%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2207kJ / 530kcal
Product Description
- Belgian milk and dark chocolate ganache with shortcake biscuit pieces, sultanas, fudge pieces, white chocolate chunks and gold lustre.
- A silky smooth Belgian chocolate ganache, which is enriched with fudge pieces, sultanas and shortcake balls, finished with a gold lustre. We make our tiffin to an extra indulgent recipe, with crunchy shortcake biscuit, chewy fudge pieces and smooth white chocolate chunks all swirled through a rich ganache of milk and dark Belgian chocolate. A sprinkle of gold lustre makes the perfect festive finish.
- Pack size: 485G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (18%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose, Sultana (3.5%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, White Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Shea Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Palm Fat, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
485g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (81g)
|Energy
|2207kJ / 530kcal
|1788kJ / 430kcal
|Fat
|36.5g
|29.6g
|Saturates
|21.3g
|17.2g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|35.8g
|29.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.9g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020