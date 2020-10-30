Tesco 2 Lemon & Raspberry Tarts 160G

Absolutely Tasteless
I was really excited to try these as they looked tasty and I love sharp, zingy flavours. I couldn’t have been more disappointed when I tried them though as they have absolutely no flavour of anything but egg wash. Considering they are lemon filled with what’s supposed to be a sharp raspberry layer, they were devoid of any taste. Right in the centre I had a little bit of raspberry come through but again it was taken away by the nasty taste of the pastry which was limp and floppy & neither sweet nor savoury. It was almost like eating but not eating. I wouldn’t ever buy these again and if you like these flavours then avoid these like the plague as they’ll put you off.