By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Lemon & Raspberry Tarts 160G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco 2 Lemon & Raspberry Tarts 160G
£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

New

One tart
  • Energy1208kJ 289kcal
    14%
  • Fat14.2g
    20%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1511kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Shortcrust pastry shells filled with raspberry curd and topped with a lemon cream filling and freeze-dried raspberry pieces.
  • Zesty & Fruity Topped with raspberry curd and lemon filling
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raspberry Curd (17%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring], Sugar, Single Cream (Milk) (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice (7%), Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Freeze-Dried Raspberry, Palm Kernel Oil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Agar), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e (2x80g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (80g)
Energy1511kJ1208kJ361kcal289kcal
Fat17.8g14.2g
Saturates8.6g6.9g
Carbohydrate44.7g35.8g
Sugars23.7g19.0g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein4.9g3.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely Tasteless

1 stars

I was really excited to try these as they looked tasty and I love sharp, zingy flavours. I couldn’t have been more disappointed when I tried them though as they have absolutely no flavour of anything but egg wash. Considering they are lemon filled with what’s supposed to be a sharp raspberry layer, they were devoid of any taste. Right in the centre I had a little bit of raspberry come through but again it was taken away by the nasty taste of the pastry which was limp and floppy & neither sweet nor savoury. It was almost like eating but not eating. I wouldn’t ever buy these again and if you like these flavours then avoid these like the plague as they’ll put you off.

Usually bought next

Tesco Toffee Caramel Tarts 160G

£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

New

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Tart 458G

£ 3.00
£0.66/100g

Tesco Egg Custard Tarts 2 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.40/each

Tesco Strawberry & White Chocolate Tarts 160G

£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here