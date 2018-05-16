Tesco Cauliflower Cheese Pie 200G
- Energy2021kJ 484kcal24%
- Fat27.6g39%
- Saturates14.1g71%
- Sugars3.8g4%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2021kJ
Product Description
- Shortcrust pastry base filled with cauliflower, red Cheddar and vintage Cheddar cheeses and cream topped with Cheddar cheese, millet and fennel.
- Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a crumbly shortcrust pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled.
- Crumbly pastry filled with cauliflower, red Cheddar & vintage Cheddar cheeses topped with Cheddar, millet & fennel.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto norbixin) (Milk) (11%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Palm Oil, Potato, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Millet Flakes, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley, Fennel, Nutmeg, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (200g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2021kJ
|1010kJ
|484kcal
|242kcal
|Fat
|27.6g
|13.8g
|Saturates
|14.1g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|42.1g
|21.1g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|14.8g
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
