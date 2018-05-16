School Of Wok Bao Bun Kit Bbq Flavour 340G

Product Description
- Barbecue bao bun kit
- Don't have a steam basket?
- Traditional - Boiling water, bamboo steamer, greaseproof paper, bao buns, bamboo steamer lid
- Alternative - Boiling water, heat-resistant bowl, plate, greaseproof paper, bao buns, wok lid
- What's it all A'Bao?
- From our cookery school to your home, our award winning baos are simple to make and guaranteed to make your mouth water.
- School of Wok
- Founder & Head Chef
- Jeremy Pang
- (1 x 200ge 1 x 20ge 1 x 120ge)
- Quality Food Awards - 2018 Winner
- Makes 4-6 buns
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Cookery lesson in a box
- Light & fluffy buns, rich & sticky filling
- Flour mix, pickling liquid & glaze
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Bao Flour Mix (59%): Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil), Baking Powder, Yeast, Salt, Bread Improver (Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid), Barbecue Glaze (35%): Water, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Soyabeans, Wheat, Alcohol), Onions, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Paste, Miso Paste (Water, Soyabeans, Rice, Salt), Garlic, Ginger, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Chinese Five Spice (Fennel, Cassia, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Cloves), Cayenne Pepper, Pickling Liquid (6%): Rice Vinegar
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Simple step-by-step instructions inside
- Knead, shape & steam your bao
- Pickle your veg
- Glaze & stir-fry your meat
- Just add
- We recommend:
- 250g of pork loin, steak, duck, chicken or firm tofu.
- One small carrot and/or a wedge of cucumber for pickling.
- Salad leaves or leafy herbs to garnish
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
- School of Wok Ltd,
- 61 Chandos Place,
- London,
- WC2N 4HG.
Return to
- Drop us a line...
- School of Wok Ltd,
- 61 Chandos Place,
- London,
- WC2N 4HG.
- hello@schoolofwok.co.uk
- www.schoolofwok.co.uk
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Prepared: Per 100g
|As Prepared: Per Serving Excludes ‘Just Add' Ingredients
|Energy
|1016kJ/240 kcal
|1727kJ/408 kcal
|Fat
|2g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|1.16g
|1.97g
|Carbohydrate
|46.3g
|78.7g
|of which sugars
|9g
|15.3g
|Protein
|7.9g
|13.4g
|Salt
|2g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|4.4g
