Tarbert Scottish Smoked Trout 100G

It was excellent.My guest and I thoroughly enjoyed it.It is mild but of very good flavour.
Excellent quality
Love it ! Very good quality!
Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) (97%) (Fish), Salt, Demerara Sugar
Keep refrigerated below 5°COnce opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 24 hours and by date shown. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and always by the use by date. Once frozen, use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use. Use within 24 hours of defrosting. Do not refreeze. For use by date see front of pack.
Produced and packed in Scotland with Rainbow trout farmed in Scotland
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|867kJ
|-
|207kcal
|Fat
|12g
|(of which saturates)
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|(of which sugars)
|<0.1g
|Protein
|25g
|Salt
|2.95g
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove bones, some small bones may remain.
