We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tarbert Scottish Smoked Trout 100G

5(2)Write a review
Tarbert Scottish Smoked Trout 100G
£ 3.50
£3.50/100g

Product Description

  • Slices of traditionally smoked trout, hand cured with salt and demerara sugar, defrosted.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere
  • Gently smoked over oak chips for a delicate, luxurious flavour
  • Great taste 2020
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) (97%) (Fish), Salt, Demerara Sugar

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°COnce opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 24 hours and by date shown. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and always by the use by date. Once frozen, use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use. Use within 24 hours of defrosting. Do not refreeze. For use by date see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Scotland with Rainbow trout farmed in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving: To enjoy product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove bones, some small bones may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Lions Speciality Foods Ltd.,
  • Bellshill,
  • Lanarkshire,
  • ML4 3LX.
  • Browns Food Group,

Return to

  • Lions Speciality Foods Ltd.,
  • Bellshill,
  • Lanarkshire,
  • ML4 3LX.
  • Browns Food Group,
  • Joshua Dawson House,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 RY95.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy867kJ
-207kcal
Fat12g
(of which saturates)2.7g
Carbohydrate1.4g
(of which sugars)<0.1g
Protein25g
Salt2.95g

Safety information

Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove bones, some small bones may remain.

View all Deli - Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A delicate and tasty fush

5 stars

It was excellent.My guest and I thoroughly enjoyed it.It is mild but of very good flavour.

Excellent quality

5 stars

Love it ! Very good quality!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here