Tesco Finest Continental Meat With Cheese 310G

Tesco Finest Continental Meat With Cheese 310G
£ 8.00
£25.81/kg

New

Product Description

  • Selection platter of 32 slices Chorizo dry cured pork salami sausage with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano, 32 slices Salchichon dry cured pork salami sausage with garlic and pepper, 8 slices paprika coated Serrano dry cured ham, 8 slices Serrano dry cured ham and diced Iberico full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk.
  • CHORIZO Cured with oak smoked pimenton de la vera SERRANO HAM Matured for 15 months to give a strong nutty flavour. IBERICO CHEESE Spanish cheese made with a blend of cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk. SALCHICHON Cured with a blend of garlic and spices. PAPRIKA SERRANO Hand coated in paprika de la Vera for a smoky flavour.
  • SPANISH CHORIZO SERRANO SALCHICHON PAPRIKA SERRANO IBERICO CHEESE MEAT MATURATED IN THE SPANISH REGION OF CATALONIA
  • Pack size: 310G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

310g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 slices of Chorizo (13g)
Energy1535kJ / 370kcal200kJ / 48kcal
Fat28.5g3.7g
Saturates10.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate3.5g0.5g
Sugars2.3g0.3g
Fibre1.8g0.2g
Protein23.9g3.1g
Salt4.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • Per 5g Iberico cheese
    • Energy78kJ 19kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.6g
      2%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 378kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g Iberico cheese
    Energy1566kJ / 378kcal78kJ / 19kcal
    Fat31.4g1.6g
    Saturates20.2g1.0g
    Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
    Sugars0.5g<0.1g
    Fibre1.9g<0.1g
    Protein22.4g1.1g
    Salt1.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One slice of Serrano (5.5g)
    • Energy58kJ 14kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.8g
      1%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 254kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Serrano (5.5g)
    Energy1060kJ / 254kcal58kJ / 14kcal
    Fat13.9g0.8g
    Saturates5.0g0.3g
    Carbohydrate1.9g0.1g
    Sugars0.9g<0.1g
    Fibre1.0g<0.1g
    Protein29.7g1.6g
    Salt4.4g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 4 slices of Salchichon (10g)
    • Energy158kJ 38kcal
      2%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 158kJ / 38kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values4 slices of Salchichon (10g)Per 100g
    Energy158kJ / 38kcal1581kJ / 381kcal
    Fat2.9g29.1g
    Saturates1.1g11.0g
    Carbohydrate0.4g3.6g
    Sugars0.3g2.5g
    Fibre0.1g1.0g
    Protein2.6g25.6g
    Salt0.5g4.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One slice of paprika Serrano (5.5g)
    • Energy64kJ 15kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.9g
      1%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 64kJ / 15kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Paprika.

     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesOne slice of paprika Serrano (5.5g)Per 100g
    Energy64kJ / 15kcal1165kJ / 279kcal
    Fat0.9g16.2g
    Saturates0.3g5.7g
    Carbohydrate<0.1g0.9g
    Sugars<0.1g0.9g
    Fibre<0.1g1.0g
    Protein1.8g31.9g
    Salt0.3g4.9g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values4 slices of Chorizo (13g)Per 100g
    Energy200kJ / 48kcal1535kJ / 370kcal
    Fat3.7g28.5g
    Saturates1.3g10.3g
    Carbohydrate0.5g3.5g
    Sugars0.3g2.3g
    Fibre0.2g1.8g
    Protein3.1g23.9g
    Salt0.6g4.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

