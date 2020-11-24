Tesco Finest Continental Meat With Cheese 310G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 370kcal
Product Description
- Selection platter of 32 slices Chorizo dry cured pork salami sausage with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano, 32 slices Salchichon dry cured pork salami sausage with garlic and pepper, 8 slices paprika coated Serrano dry cured ham, 8 slices Serrano dry cured ham and diced Iberico full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk.
- CHORIZO Cured with oak smoked pimenton de la vera SERRANO HAM Matured for 15 months to give a strong nutty flavour. IBERICO CHEESE Spanish cheese made with a blend of cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk. SALCHICHON Cured with a blend of garlic and spices. PAPRIKA SERRANO Hand coated in paprika de la Vera for a smoky flavour.
- SPANISH CHORIZO SERRANO SALCHICHON PAPRIKA SERRANO IBERICO CHEESE MEAT MATURATED IN THE SPANISH REGION OF CATALONIA
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
310g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 slices of Chorizo (13g)
|Energy
|1535kJ / 370kcal
|200kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23.9g
|3.1g
|Salt
|4.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 378kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 5g Iberico cheese Energy 1566kJ / 378kcal 78kJ / 19kcal Fat 31.4g 1.6g Saturates 20.2g 1.0g Carbohydrate 0.5g <0.1g Sugars 0.5g <0.1g Fibre 1.9g <0.1g Protein 22.4g 1.1g Salt 1.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 254kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One slice of Serrano (5.5g) Energy 1060kJ / 254kcal 58kJ / 14kcal Fat 13.9g 0.8g Saturates 5.0g 0.3g Carbohydrate 1.9g 0.1g Sugars 0.9g <0.1g Fibre 1.0g <0.1g Protein 29.7g 1.6g Salt 4.4g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 4 slices of Salchichon (10g) Per 100g Energy 158kJ / 38kcal 1581kJ / 381kcal Fat 2.9g 29.1g Saturates 1.1g 11.0g Carbohydrate 0.4g 3.6g Sugars 0.3g 2.5g Fibre 0.1g 1.0g Protein 2.6g 25.6g Salt 0.5g 4.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Paprika.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values One slice of paprika Serrano (5.5g) Per 100g Energy 64kJ / 15kcal 1165kJ / 279kcal Fat 0.9g 16.2g Saturates 0.3g 5.7g Carbohydrate <0.1g 0.9g Sugars <0.1g 0.9g Fibre <0.1g 1.0g Protein 1.8g 31.9g Salt 0.3g 4.9g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 4 slices of Chorizo (13g) Per 100g Energy 200kJ / 48kcal 1535kJ / 370kcal Fat 3.7g 28.5g Saturates 1.3g 10.3g Carbohydrate 0.5g 3.5g Sugars 0.3g 2.3g Fibre 0.2g 1.8g Protein 3.1g 23.9g Salt 0.6g 4.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
