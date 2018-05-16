FFTO Tesco Finest Caramel & Orange Torte 850g

- Energy1189kJ 284kcal14%
Product Description
- Baked orange cheesecake with a caramel and orange sauce on a spiced digestive biscuit base topped with a caramel glaze and finished with caramel mousse, white chocolate coated biscuit decorations and a gold lustre and cocoa powder dusting.
- Baked orange cheesecake with pockets of caramel and orange sauce on a spiced biscuit base, finished with a smooth caramel glaze, caramel mousse and a gold lustre dusting. Discover layers of flavour in this vibrant, bittersweet torte. Festive spiced biscuit crumbs contrast with a smooth orange cheesecake, studded with pockets of caramel orange sauce. The sweet, almost burnt caramel notes are echoed in a caramel glaze and mousse, with chocolate covered biscuit pieces for a final crunch. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 850G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel Glaze (15%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate), Salt, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Calcium Phosphate), Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Caramel Orange Sauce (9%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Concentrated Orange Juice, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Sugar], Whipping Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Caramel Mousse (4.5%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Skimmed Milk, Lemon Juice, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphates, Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Sugar], Concentrated Orange Juice (2%), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Orange Zest, Invert Sugar Syrup, Chicory Fibre, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Cinnamon, Dried Whole Milk, Coriander Seed, Salt, Dextrose, Caraway Seed, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fennel Seed, Ginger, Clove, Nutmeg, Flavourings, Malted Barley Extract, Malted Wheat Extract, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Turmeric, Coconut Oil, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
1. Decant straight from the fridge.
2. Loosen the torte from the edge of the pot by sliding a knife around.
3. Carefully push up through the hole in the centre and slide off the board onto a serving plate.
4. Cut the torte into 10 slices.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
850g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (85g)
|Energy
|1398kJ / 334kcal
|1189kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|14.2g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|42.2g
|35.8g
|Sugars
|25.3g
|21.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
