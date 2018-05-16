Northern Doughco Cookie Dough Salted Caramel Chocolate 360G

Product Description
- Cookie Dough Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Blondie
- The best cookies are enjoyed warm and gooey, fresh from the oven. So, we created our frozen chocolate chunk filled dough to satisfy all your on-demand cookie needs in a matter of minutes.
- Recycling Info: Card: widely recycled
- Film: not currently recycled
- Chunky Chocolate Gooey Goodness
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Cane Molasses, Salted Butter (Milk, Salt), Dark Chocolate (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Fudge Pieces (7%) (Sugar, Fondant (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt, Stabiliser Blend; Amidated Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Free Range Pasteurised Egg, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Natural Flavour
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Wheat (Gluten), Milk, Soya, Egg
Storage
Keep Frozen. Once thawed do not re-freeze.Use within 24 hours. Do not consume raw.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: How to Dough It
1. Heat
Pre-heat to 190°C/ 170°C fan/ Gas Mark 5.
2. Soften
Take your cookie dough out of the freezer 5-10 mins before you're ready to bake - so it's easier to slice.
3. Slice
Our dough makes 8-10 cookies (approx. 1cm thick). But you can slice off as much or as little as you want and return the rest to the freezer.
4. Bake
Line a baking tray and space the cookies, leaving room for them to spread. Bake for 8-14 mins (depending on whether you enjoy them gooey or crunchy) on the middle shelf.
5. Cool
Leave them to cool for as long as you can bear, and enjoy! In the unlikely event of leftovers
- store in an airtight container, best consumed in 24 hours.
Name and address
- The Northern Dough Co Ltd.,
- PO Box 2072,
- Preston,
- PR5 9DA.
Return to
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1828kJ/436kcal
|Total Fat
|18g
|Of which saturates
|11g
|Carbohydrates
|64g
|Of which sugars
|38g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.70g
Using Product Information
