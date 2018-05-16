CREATE A CAKE PUMPKIN BISCUIT KIT 179G

Product Description
- Orange coloured shortbread mix, black writing icing pen and stencil.
- Carton - Card - widely recycled
- Sachet - Plastic - check local recycling
- Create Your Own
- No artificial colours, flavours, or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 179G
Information
Ingredients
Orange Coloured Shortbread Mix (89%) Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Writing Icing (11%) Icing Sugar, Glucose, Humectant (Sorbitol), Palm Oil, Colour (Carbon Black), Egg White Powder, Water, Glycerine, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once baked, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.For best before see base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation instructions:
- For the biscuit mix you will need: 80g of chilled unsalted butter.
- 1 Empty the sachet of shortbread mix into a mixing bowl.
- 2 Add 80g of chilled, unsalted butter and rub through the powder with your fingers. Continue to mix until you have a smooth firm dough.
- 3 Using a small amount of flour to dust, roll out the shortbread on a flat surface using a rolling pin (roll to a thickness of approx. 5mm).
- 4 Then using the stencil provided, printed on the inside of the carton, cut out 6 pumpkin biscuit shapes (you may need to re-roll the shortbread to get your 6 biscuits).
- 5 Place them onto a baking sheet lined with baking paper (mark the shortbread with a knife or round cutter to give it some detail). Bake in the centre of the oven and allow to cool on the baking tray.
- 6 Once cold use the black icing pen to decorate your pumpkin biscuit, using the image as a guide.
- Baking time: bake them in the centre of a pre-heated oven (200°C conventional, 180°C fan assist, gas mark 6) for approx. 12 mins, when baked remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray.
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Sachet. Check Locally
Name and address
- Create a Cake,
- Oak Green House,
- Oak Green Business Park,
- Earl Road,
- Cheadle Hulme,
- Cheshire,
Net Contents
179g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When made up according to instructions as Consumed per 100g
|When made up according to instructions as Consumed per 43g serving
|% Reference Intake per serving
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|2003kJ
|861kJ
|10%
|8400kJ
|-
|479kcal
|206kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|26.7g
|11.5g
|16%
|70g
|of which saturates
|16.5g
|7.1g
|36%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|58.0g
|24.9g
|of which sugars
|6.1g
|2.6g
|3%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.22g
|4%
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
