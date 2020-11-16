Heat & Enjoy Caramel Cheesecake 390G
- Energy1504kJ 360kcal18%
- Fat19.8g28%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars22.5g25%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1504kJ
Product Description
- Baked caramel flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base.
- Rich caramel baked cheesecake with a crunchy biscuit base
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Card. Recycle
Net Contents
390g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (98g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1504kJ
|1535kJ
|360kcal
|367kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|20.2g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|40.2g
|41.1g
|Sugars
|22.5g
|23.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
