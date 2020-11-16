By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Caramel Cheesecake 390G

£ 3.00
£7.70/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1504kJ 360kcal
    18%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates9.7g
    49%
  • Sugars22.5g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1504kJ

Product Description

  • Baked caramel flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base.
  • Rich caramel baked cheesecake with a crunchy biscuit base
  • Pack size: 390G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

390g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pack (98g)Per 100g
Energy1504kJ1535kJ360kcal367kcal
Fat19.8g20.2g
Saturates9.7g9.9g
Carbohydrate40.2g41.1g
Sugars22.5g23.0g
Fibre0.8g0.8g
Protein4.8g4.9g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

