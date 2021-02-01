We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Savoury Pie 200G

Tesco Plant Chef Savoury Pie 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg
One pie
  • Energy1833kJ 439kcal
    22%
  • Fat22.6g
    32%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with seasoned mushroom-based protein in gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • 100% Plant Based Succulent pieces of mushroom based protein in gravy, topped with flaky puff pastry
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mushroom-Based Protein (18%) [Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring], Onion, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Vegan Stock [Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Leek Powder], Yeast Extract, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Salt, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Protein, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (200 g)
Energy916kJ / 219kcal1833kJ / 439kcal
Fat11.3g22.6g
Saturates4.7g9.5g
Carbohydrate23.6g47.1g
Sugars2.1g4.2g
Fibre3.0g6.1g
Protein4.3g8.6g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

8 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Half full pie

3 stars

Cooked well, tasted good . The mushroom filling was unusual but good and I liked the texture. However there was hardly any filling and too much dry pastry, so left me disappointed and wouldn't buy again. Why would you half fill a pie!!

Didn’t meet my expectations poor taste

2 stars

Taste isn’t good, allot of pastry and not much filling

Avoid

2 stars

Oh dear. Not nice. Avoid. Tastes disgusting. Veggie for years with vegan kids, we are used to eating this type of product. Would not buy again or recommend. Quorn or Linda McCartney versions far far tastier.

Awful....

1 stars

Looked great but tasted absolutely awful. I don’t know what they are using for the ‘meat’ but it’s really unpleasant. Hate throwing food out but just couldn’t eat it. Same with the chicken fillets in this range. They had to go in the bin too

Boring filling with not so good taste

2 stars

Boring filling with not so good taste

Awful!!

1 stars

This was awful - consisted of very chewy mushrooms and thick horrible pastry. It all went in the bin!

Chewy & tasteless

1 stars

It was awful. The pie had very little filling & it consisted of a few bits of hard, chewy mushroom-based protein, in a gravy. The pastry was supposed to be flaky & it was just hard. Why can't you make a vegan pie that's simply got veg in it?

Disappointing. Mushrooms and gravy. When it said m

2 stars

Disappointing. Mushrooms and gravy. When it said mushroom protein on the package I expected something like Quorn. Not a lot of filling. Pastry ok.

