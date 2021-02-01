Tesco Plant Chef Savoury Pie 200G

Half full pie
Cooked well, tasted good . The mushroom filling was unusual but good and I liked the texture. However there was hardly any filling and too much dry pastry, so left me disappointed and wouldn't buy again. Why would you half fill a pie!!
Didn’t meet my expectations poor taste
Taste isn’t good, allot of pastry and not much filling
Avoid
Oh dear. Not nice. Avoid. Tastes disgusting. Veggie for years with vegan kids, we are used to eating this type of product. Would not buy again or recommend. Quorn or Linda McCartney versions far far tastier.
Awful....
Looked great but tasted absolutely awful. I don’t know what they are using for the ‘meat’ but it’s really unpleasant. Hate throwing food out but just couldn’t eat it. Same with the chicken fillets in this range. They had to go in the bin too
Boring filling with not so good taste
Awful!!
This was awful - consisted of very chewy mushrooms and thick horrible pastry. It all went in the bin!
Chewy & tasteless
It was awful. The pie had very little filling & it consisted of a few bits of hard, chewy mushroom-based protein, in a gravy. The pastry was supposed to be flaky & it was just hard. Why can't you make a vegan pie that's simply got veg in it?
Disappointing. Mushrooms and gravy. When it said mushroom protein on the package I expected something like Quorn. Not a lot of filling. Pastry ok.