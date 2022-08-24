Naturya Organic Plant Super Protein Banana Baobab 210G
Product Description
- Organic Plant Super Protein Banana Baobab
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- To learn more about our Plant SuperProtein, visit naturya.com
- Blended with hemp to nourish the body*
- *Contributes to...
- Immunity
- Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Energy
- Iron & magnesium contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
- Electrolytes
- Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance
- Muscle
- Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function
- Our clean and lean Organic Plant SuperProtein blend contains 15g of plant protein per serving. It is rich in iron to fight fatigue, magnesium to maintain normal muscle function and copper to support the immune system. This moreish banana blend is the perfect boost for your shake, smoothie or porridge. Use daily to increase your protein and essential nutrient intake or to support an active lifestyle.
- What you'll find inside...
- Hemp
- Deliciously nutty, Hemp Protein powder contains a broad spectrum of nutrients
- Banana
- One of the most popular fruits in the world, banana adds a deliciously sweet taste
- Baobab
- Known as the African 'Tree of Life', this fruit has a natural sherbety flavour
- The Power of Hemp
- Harvested for thousands of years, hemp is one of the most versatile plants on the planet. Our delicious, Organic Hemp Protein powder is made from cold-pressed, ground hemp seeds. It is one of the most holistic superfoods containing a broad spectrum of nutrients your body needs.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- 15g protein per serving
- Iron, magnesium, copper
- Gluten-free
- Purity tested
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 210G
- Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Iron & magnesium contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
- Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance
- Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function
Information
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Protein Powder (60%), Organic Banana Powder (12%), Organic Rice Protein Powder, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Baobab Powder (5%), Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Organic Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.See base of pack for best before end
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- 1 tablespoon = 10 g
- Try this...
- Add 30g (3 tablespoons) to 300ml of milk or your favourite plant-based alternative and shake well
- Add to your porridge for a banana protein boost
- Blend one level tablespoon into your favourite smoothie
Number of uses
This pack contains 7 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|%RI†
|per 30g
|%RI†
|Energy
|1415 kJ
|424 kJ
|-
|334 kcal
|100 kcal
|Fat
|1.0 g
|0.3 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|8.2 g
|of which sugars
|19 g
|5.6 g
|Fibre
|8.4 g
|2.5 g
|Protein
|50 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|0.03 g
|Vitamin C
|36.4 mg
|46
|10.9 mg
|14
|Zinc
|9.2 mg
|92
|2.8 mg
|28
|Manganese
|9.0 mg
|450
|2.7 mg
|135
|Iron
|20.6 mg
|147
|6.2 mg
|44
|Copper
|1.6 mg
|164
|0.49 mg
|49
|Magnesium
|746 mg
|199
|224 mg
|60
|Potassium
|1249 mg
|62
|375 mg
|19
|For beneficial effect, we recommend 1 serving (30g) daily
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI† = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.