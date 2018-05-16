Easystyle Rpet Tumbler Go Green 27Cl 20 Pack

- Printed 100% r-PET cold cup - CE marked ½ pint | Great for outdoor events, parties, BBQs and picnics. Unbreakable so no risk of glass on the lawn. Made from 100% Recycled Plastics and Recyclable. These are made from post-consumer waste plastics (soda bottles, cups and tumblers recycled from events and festivals) and can go on to be recycled again. Great application of the Reduce Recycle Reuse all in one product (made from less plastic, made from recycled plastic thus reusing plastic and can go on to be recycled). By purchasing products made from recycled plastics, you help promote a circular economy and encourage the recycling stream diverting plastics from landfills and oceans. Half Pint has a capacity of 8oz or 284ml to brim. 20 Half Pint Tumblers per Sleeve
- H23.5cm x W8cm x D8cm
- Made from 100% Recycled Plastics. These used to be plastic bottles.
- Recycled and Recyclable
- Recycle after use
- 28cl, Half Pint, CE Marked
Information
Net Contents
20 x Tumbler
