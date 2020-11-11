Milkybar White Chocolate Christmas Reindeer 88G

Product Description
- Hollow white chocolate figure.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- www.milkybar.co.uk
- Celebrate your Christmas with a Milkybar Reindeer. The ideal stocking filler or small gift for children and adults alike.
- With great creamy tasting, smooth white chocolate, enjoy the milky delicious festive hollow character with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults alike.
- Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Even though it didn't contain vitamins, Milkybar® was still designed to offer the goodness of milk.
- Have you seen the Milkybar advent calendar which makes the perfect gift in the run up to Christmas?
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Deliciously creamy Milkybar white chocolate reindeer
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- Pack size: 88G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed) (37%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Shea/ Salt/ Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Soya and Gluten.
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1/6 Reindeer = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us free
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
88g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/6 reindeer
|% RI*
|Energy
|2310kJ
|346kJ
|-
|553kcal
|83kcal
|4%
|Fat
|33.5g
|5.0g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|20.2g
|3.0g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|7.8g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|51.4g
|7.7g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|Protein
|10.4g
|1.6g
|3%
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.05g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020