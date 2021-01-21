Wahl Tissue Percussion Massager
- Ergonomically designed with a long handle making it comfortable to use and perfect for those hard to reach areas. Deep tissue percussion movements target stress and tension. Ideal for neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, hamstrings, calves and feet. The variable speed setting adjusts the intensity from gentle and relaxing to intense and soothing for comforting deep tissue penetration.
- H46cm x W7cm x D12cm
- Variable power
- Up to 3000 pulses per minute for comforting deep tissue penetration
- Deep tissue penetration
