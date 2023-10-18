COCOMELON SCHOOL BUS

Watch your child go ‘round and ‘round through the town with the Cocomelon Yellow School Bus! This brightly colored bus comes with a figure of J.J., a popular character from the educational CoComelon YouTube series! The school bus has room for 6 of your favourite CoComelon friends! Press on the front of the bus and listen as “Wheels on the Bus” plays for you and your child to sing along to! The free-wheeling motion puts your child in control of this fun and detailed vehicle! Bring their favourite CoComelon nursery rhymes to life with the CoComelon Yellow School Bus!

W24.21cm x D12cm x H12.92cm Requires 2 x AAA batteries Batteries Included Suitable for ages 3yrs+

Picture your little ones singing along to Wheels on the Bus, while playing with a bright yellow School Bus! Includes a figure of J.J., a popular character from CoComelon! This adorable CoComelon toy seats 6 of your favourite CoComelon family members and friends!

Lower age limit

3 Years