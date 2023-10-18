We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

COCOMELON SCHOOL BUS

Watch your child go ‘round and ‘round through the town with the Cocomelon Yellow School Bus! This brightly colored bus comes with a figure of J.J., a popular character from the educational CoComelon YouTube series! The school bus has room for 6 of your favourite CoComelon friends! Press on the front of the bus and listen as “Wheels on the Bus” plays for you and your child to sing along to! The free-wheeling motion puts your child in control of this fun and detailed vehicle! Bring their favourite CoComelon nursery rhymes to life with the CoComelon Yellow School Bus!
W24.21cm x D12cm x H12.92cmRequires 2 x AAA batteriesBatteries IncludedSuitable for ages 3yrs+
Picture your little ones singing along to Wheels on the Bus, while playing with a bright yellow School Bus!Includes a figure of J.J., a popular character from CoComelon!This adorable CoComelon toy seats 6 of your favourite CoComelon family members and friends!

3 Years

