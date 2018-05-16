By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Quavers Cheese Crisps 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Walkers Quavers Cheese Crisps 45G
£ 1.00
£2.23/100g
Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy674 kJ 161 kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.2 g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8 g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8 g
    <1%
  • Salt0.64 g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Potato Snack
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • 'Curly little things, Quavers, and no two are the same. Some twistier. Some that wrap around your tongue, but they're all crunchy and melty, and pleasingly cheesy. So go on pop one in your mouth...
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • French Fries, Wotsits, Squares, Monster Munch
  • Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
  • Walkers Quavers, Walkers and the Quavers logos are registered trademarks. ©2019
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeThey are best when consumed immediately after opening.

Number of uses

1-2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) ServingPer 100g
Energy 674 kJ2245 kJ
-161 kcal (8%*)536 kcal
Fat 9.2 g(13%*)30.8 g
of which Saturates 0.8 g (4%*)2.7 g
Carbohydrate 18.6 g62.1 g
of which Sugars 0.8 g(<1%*)2.7 g
Fibre 0.4 g1.2 g
Protein 1.1 g3.5 g
Salt 0.64 g (11%*)2.14 g
This pack contains 1-2 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

