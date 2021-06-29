Passage To India Butter Masala With Rice 280G

Amazing
Absolutely delicious. Great to keep in the store cupboard for when a quick meal is needed
Delicious
Absolutely delicious! Cant wait to try the others
Amazing
Absolutely delicious, I am going to keep this in the cupboard regularly. Do try it.
Basmati Pilaf Rice (53%) [Water, Basmati Rice (24%), Lentils, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Vegetable Curry Sauce (46%) [Water, Coconut Milk, Vegetables (20%) (Green Beans, Carrots, Peas), Tomato Paste (contains Acidity Regulator 330), Cashew Nut Paste (contains Cashew Nut) (3%), Sunflower Oil, Red Kidney Beans, Sugar, Salt, Garam Masala (0.5%)], Dried Onion (1%)
Store unopened in a cool, dry place.
Product of India
Servings per pack: 1, Serving size: 280 g
280g
|Typical Values
|Average Qty Per 100g
|Average Qty Per Serving
|Energy
|644kJ (154kcal)
|1837kJ (439kcal)
|Fat
|4.4g
|12.7 g
|-of which saturates
|11 g
|3 g
|Carbohydrate
|25.0 g
|71.3 g
|-of which sugars
|2.3 g
|6.5 g
|Protein
|3.7 g
|10.6 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|2.8 g
