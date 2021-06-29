We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Passage To India Butter Masala With Rice 280G

5(3)Write a review
Passage To India Butter Masala With Rice 280G
£ 2.90
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • PASSAGE TO INDIA BUTTER MASALA WITH RICE 280G
  • 1% for the Planet Member
  • This product has been created with the love and guidance of passage foods founder and award winning restauranteur Chris Doutre, whose dream has always been to share the beauty of his native cuisine with the world - thanks for being part of it
  • We'd love to hear from you!
  • Chilli rating - 1/2
  • Ready to heat and eat!
  • Great with shredded chicken
  • 90 second veg curry bowl
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Basmati Pilaf Rice (53%) [Water, Basmati Rice (24%), Lentils, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Vegetable Curry Sauce (46%) [Water, Coconut Milk, Vegetables (20%) (Green Beans, Carrots, Peas), Tomato Paste (contains Acidity Regulator 330), Cashew Nut Paste (contains Cashew Nut) (3%), Sunflower Oil, Red Kidney Beans, Sugar, Salt, Garam Masala (0.5%)], Dried Onion (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Tree Nuts (Cashew), May contain Milk, Peanut, Sesame, Soy, Celery, Mustard Seed.

Storage

Store unopened in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • What's in the pack
  • 1. Basmati Rice Pilaf
  • 2. Vegetable Curry
  • 3. Crispy Dried Onion Topping
  • Cooking Instructions
  • 1. Empty curry sachet into bowl provided. Massage rice sachet to break up, then empty on top of sauce.
  • 2. Close the lid and heat in microwave on high for 90 seconds (1100W).
  • 3. Remove bowl from microwave - Caution: Contents will be hot.
  • 4. Top with crispy dried onion, stir and enjoy!
  • Chef's tip: Try with a dollop of natural yoghurt and sliced cucumber

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1, Serving size: 280 g

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside,
  • Victoria,
  • Australia,

Return to

  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8, 1 Clock Tower Park,
  • Newhall Campus,
  • Longmoor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.
  • Ph: +44 0151 214 3075
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • www.wwfa.co.uk
  • www.passagefoods.com

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per 100gAverage Qty Per Serving
Energy644kJ (154kcal)1837kJ (439kcal)
Fat4.4g12.7 g
-of which saturates11 g3 g
Carbohydrate25.0 g71.3 g
-of which sugars2.3 g6.5 g
Protein3.7 g10.6 g
Salt1.0 g2.8 g
Servings per pack: 1, Serving size: 280 g--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Great to keep in the store cupboard for when a quick meal is needed

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Cant wait to try the others

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, I am going to keep this in the cupboard regularly. Do try it.

