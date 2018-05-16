Tesco Finest Whole Leg Lamb, Orange & Maple Crumb

- Energy930kJ 222kcal11%
Product Description
- Whole lamb leg with a maple syrup and orange glaze, pumpkin and sunflower seed crumb, maple syrup and orange butter melt and candied orange slices. Easy Carve Lamb Leg with a maple and Orange glaze, topped with pumpkin and sunflower seeds. We source our Tesco Finest British Lamb Legs from trusted lamb farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms. This Tesco Finest Lamb Leg has been carefully prepared for easy carving, it is stuffed with a zesty orange and maple butter, covered with an orange and maple glaze, and topped with deliciously crunchy blend of sunflower and pumpkin seeds. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (80%), Maple Syrup and Orange Glaze (12%) [Water, Maple Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Orange, Maize Starch, Orange Zest, Spices, Molasses], Pumpkin and Sunflower Seed Crumb [Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seed, Rice Flour, Roasted Chickpeas, Sugar, Potato Starch, Orange Peel, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Psyllium Fibre, Molasses], Orange, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Orange Zest, Orange Concentrate, Maize Starch, Shallot, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Place joint in a roasting tin. Loosely cover with foil, then roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven. During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking and pour over both glaze sachets and top with the butter portions and crumb. When cooked remove from the oven, rest for 10 minutes before carving. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 6 minutes per 100g (medium), or 8 minutes per 100g (well done).
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Preparation and Usage
Remove the product from the fridge 30 minutes prior to cooking. Remove the glaze sachets, butter portions and crumb sachet and place to one side for use later.
Number of uses
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 120g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|930kJ / 222kcal
|775kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|27.7g
|23.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
