Naked Glory Tenderstrips Tikka 240g
- Energy436kJ 104kcal5%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Meat-Free Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Pieces with Tikka Flavoured Marinade
- These tangy tenderstrips bring a triumphantly meaty tikka taste of all your favourite meals. Simply stir-fry these flame-grilled wonders AU Naturel or simmer them in a sauce.
- In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
- It's a mouth-watering naked alternative that's gorgeously glorious.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Flame-grilled veggie protein strips
- Add to any dish for epic meaty succulence
- Free of meat, full of taste
- High in protein
- Source of fibre
- Low fat
- Made from non-GMO soya beans
- Vegan
- Pack size: 240G
High in protein
Source of fibre
Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Concentrate (93%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate), Natural Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Salt, Sugar, Colour: Paprika Extract, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Starch, Spice Extracts: Cumin, Coriander, Acid: Acetic Acid, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Natural Lemon Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C This product has been previously frozen - do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Can't Wait?
Microwave at full power for 1 minute 40 seconds (800W).
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
For true magnificence, cook on the hob.
Feeling Saucy?
Cook as above, then add your own sauce and heat through on the hob. Or if you prefer a dry rub, add your own seasoning to taste a minute before the cooking time's up.
Appliances may vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: Down Below:
Cook on an oven tray in a pre-heated oven at 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 for 13 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: On Top:
Pan-fry for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
Get in touch…
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Telephone: 0800 783 4321
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Cooked Tenderstrips contains
|Per Cooked Serving (80g)
|Energy
|545kJ / 130kcal
|436kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|2.7g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|4.0g
|Protein
|20g
|16g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.1g
|This pack contains 3 servings
