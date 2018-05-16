By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fuller Flavoured Triple Oak Smoked Cured Back Bacon 8S 280G

£ 3.00
£10.72/kg

New

Product Description

  • Oak smoked rindless dry cured back bacon rashers.
  • Dry cured by hand using natural, mineral rich pink Himalayan rock salt, and triple smoked over oak chips for an intense, smoky flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Made using EU pork
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (97%), Himalayan Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown. Don't exceed the Use By date. Home Freezing - For best quality, freeze as soon as possible and always within the use by date. Use within 1 month. Defrost in a fridge. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and use within 24 hours.For Use By - See front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 5-7 minutes, turn occasionally. For extra crispy bacon, grill for an additional 2 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Tulip Ltd,
  • Wilson Way,
  • Pool,
  • Redruth,
  • TR15 3RT.

Return to

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 rashers (approx. 70g)
Energy 967kJ677kJ
-232kcal163kcal
Fat 16.4g11.5g
(of which saturates)6.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate 0.4g0.3g
(of which sugars)0.3g0.2g
Fibre 0.6g0.4g
Protein 20.5g14.3g
Salt 3.4g2.4g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings--

