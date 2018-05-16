Goldenlay Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack
Product Description
- Goldenlay Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack
- Start your day with Goldenlay Free Range Eggs
- As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and what better way to start than with Goldenlay free range eggs.
- We have learnt from animal husbandry of the past, so our free ranging hens lay delicious eggs, high in natural protein....a cracking start to the day. Enjoy!
- Class A
- Lion Quality Mark - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella.
- Made from 100% recycled waste material and is 100% recyclable again
- From British free range farms
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness
Name and address
- Noble Foods,
- Hives Lane,
- North Scrale,
- Lincs,
- LN6 9HA.
Return to
Net Contents
10 x Eggs
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g Contains:
|KJ
|547KJ
|Kcal
|131Kcal
|Fat
|9g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.38g
Using Product Information
