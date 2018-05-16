By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Goldenlay Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Goldenlay Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.20/each

New

Product Description

  • Goldenlay Large Free Range Eggs 10 Pack
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • Start your day with Goldenlay Free Range Eggs
  • As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and what better way to start than with Goldenlay free range eggs.
  • We have learnt from animal husbandry of the past, so our free ranging hens lay delicious eggs, high in natural protein....a cracking start to the day. Enjoy!
  • Class A
  • Lion Quality Mark - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella.
  • Made from 100% recycled waste material and is 100% recyclable again
  • From British free range farms

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness

Name and address

  • Noble Foods,
  • Hives Lane,
  • North Scrale,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.

Return to

  • Noble Foods,
  • Hives Lane,
  • North Scrale,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.

Net Contents

10 x Eggs

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains:
KJ 547KJ
Kcal131Kcal
Fat 9g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 0.38g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.49
£5.96/kg

Aldi Price Match

Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg

Tesco Multiseed Batch 800G

£ 0.79
£0.10/100g

Flora Buttery Spread 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here