Peppa Pig Traybake

Peppa Pig Traybake
£9.00
Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge base topped with a milk chocolate frosting, decorated with multi coloured sugar sprinkles and an edible coloured sugar plaque.
  • www.peppapig.com
  • Chocolate sponge base topped with a milk chocolate frosting, decorated with a sprinkle of multi coloured sugar confetti and finished with an edible sugar plaque
  • Carton - Card - recyclable
  • Window - Plastic - not currently recyclable
  • Foil - Check local recycling
  • Peppa Pig Ⓒ Astley Baker Davies Ltd/ Entertainment One UK Ltd 2003.
  • H.V.O. Free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Wheat Starch, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Cornflour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Riboflavin, Curcumin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Lutein, Paprika Extract), Thickener (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Sal Oil, Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant), Shea Oil, Mango Kernel Oil, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Spirulina Extract, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Chocolate Frosting (30%), Plaque (2%), Multi Coloured Confetti (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts., This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep FlatStore in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container. For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake with the tray on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 15 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember that small children can choke on hard confectionary.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Maes-y-Coed Road,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF14 4XR.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before date.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Maes-y-Coed Road,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF14 4XR.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. Per 1/15th (48.5g)
Energy 1726kJ837kJ
-412kcal200kcal
Fat 18.5g9.0g
of which: saturates 3.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate 56.2g27.3g
of which: sugars 38.8g18.8g
Protein 4.0g2.0g
Salt 0.32g0.16g

Safety information

Remember that small children can choke on hard confectionary.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Dry and crumbly

2 stars

Another dry crumbly birthday cake. Tastes cheap and the icing is really hard to cut through and chewy. Very disappointing.

It tastes revolting! Doesn’t even taste like cake

1 stars

It tastes revolting! Doesn’t even taste like cake. The decoration on top is like cardboard. Without doubt the worst cake we have tasted. ... This cake is aimed at children and they deserve better.

Scrumptious cake 😋

5 stars

Amazing quality. I got this for my friend as she absolutely loves peppa pig. Lovely and moist as well, was NOT disappointed. Will be purchasing again 😊

