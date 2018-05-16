By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garden Pride Gherkins in Sweet and Sour Vinegar 680g

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g
A 52g serving contains
  • Energy131kJ 31kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 256kJ

Product Description

  • Pickled whole gherkins with mustard seeds, celery seeds and sugar.
  • Clean - Jar - Recycle
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Celery Seeds, Turmeric Extract, Flavourings (contains Celery)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. One opened refrigerate and use within one week. Best Before End: See neck of jar.

Number of uses

Jar contains 7 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE27 4AA.
  • www.Idhltd.com

Drained weight

370g

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) 100g contains(drained) A 52g serving contains% RIRI* for an average adult
Energy256kJ131kJ8400kJ
-60kcal31kcal2%2000kcal
Fat0.5g0.3g <1%70g
of which saturates0.1g<0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate12g6.2g
of which sugars12g6.2g7%90g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein1.1g0.6g
Salt1.5g0.78g13%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Jar contains 7 servings----

