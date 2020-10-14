Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala with Fragrant Pilau Rice 660G
- Energy1854kJ 441kcal22%
- Fat13.9g20%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, cream and cashew nut paste sauce, with cooked pilau rice.
- Our experts use chicken marinated in spices to infuse it with lots of subtle flavour, before it is flame seared for the perfect texture. The creamy tomato sauce is made with butter and aromatic fenugreek, while our rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their natural flavours.
- Tandoori marinated, flame seared chicken breast in a rich, creamy tomato and fenugreek sauce.
- Pack size: 660G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Curry Leaves, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin)], Chicken Breast (21%), Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Onion Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cashew Nut, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Paprika, Butter (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoked Sugar, Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Mint, Fenugreek, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cardamom, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Pepper, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Pierce film lids several times on the chicken tikka masala and pilau rice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
Chicken tikka masala
Chilled: 800W 5 mins 30 secs /900W 5 mins
Pilau rice
Chilled: 800W 3 mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs
Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat the chicken tikka masala on full power, then heat the pilau rice on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
660g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a meal (330g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1854kJ
|562kJ
|441kcal
|134kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|51.8g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|6.9g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|25.1g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
