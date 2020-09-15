Naked Veg & Proud 2 Spicy Bean Burgers 260g

Product Description
- NAKED VEG & PROUD 2 SPICY BEAN BURGER 260G
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- 100% Recycled and Recyclable tray
- 1 of Your 5 a-Day
- High in fibre
- Source of protein
- Chilli rating - med - 2
- Made without any allergens
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Always cook naked burgers, never cook burgers naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging.
Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: 20-25 mins
Domestic grills vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place burgers on a rack under grill, turning occasionally until fully cooked.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 12-15 mins
Add burgers to a well oiled pan and fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
Return to
