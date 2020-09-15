By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Veg & Proud 2 Spicy Bean Burgers 260g

Naked Veg & Proud 2 Spicy Bean Burgers 260g
£ 2.75
£10.58/kg

Product Description

  • NAKED VEG & PROUD 2 SPICY BEAN BURGER 260G
  • Find out more at finnebrogue.com/naked
  • To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit finnebrogue.com
  • We believe in producing gorgeous food which is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • 100% Recycled and Recyclable tray
  • 1 of Your 5 a-Day
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Chilli rating - med - 2
  • Made without any allergens
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 260G
Information

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Always cook naked burgers, never cook burgers naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging.
Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: 20-25 mins
Domestic grills vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat grill to a medium heat. Place burgers on a rack under grill, turning occasionally until fully cooked.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 12-15 mins
Add burgers to a well oiled pan and fry over a medium heat, turning frequently. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • 46 Belfast Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.

