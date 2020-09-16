By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Thick Slice Honey Ham 125G

Tesco Finest 2 Thick Slice Honey Ham 125G
£ 3.00
£2.40/100g

One slice
  • Energy366kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 366kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked and honey roasted Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in Wiltshire brine and hung to carefully mature. It's then marinated and roasted in honey to give it a caramelised finish whilst keeping all its tender texture.
  • Steeped in Wiltshire brine, hung to carefully mature and marinated and roasted in honey for a caramelised finish.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Honey (3.5%), Soft Brown Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Clove Powder.

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork and EU & non-EU honey.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne slice (63g)Per 100g
Energy366kJ581kJ87kcal138kcal
Fat2.0g3.1g
Saturates0.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.9g
Sugars1.2g1.9g
Fibre0.3g0.5g
Protein15.9g25.3g
Salt1.3g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

