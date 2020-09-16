Tesco Finest 2 Thick Slice Honey Ham 125G
Product Description
- Cooked and honey roasted Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
- Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in Wiltshire brine and hung to carefully mature. It's then marinated and roasted in honey to give it a caramelised finish whilst keeping all its tender texture.
- Steeped in Wiltshire brine, hung to carefully mature and marinated and roasted in honey for a caramelised finish.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Honey (3.5%), Soft Brown Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Clove Powder.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork and EU & non-EU honey.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One slice (63g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|366kJ
|581kJ
|87kcal
|138kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|15.9g
|25.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
