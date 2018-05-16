By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creative Cook Malaysian inspired Laksa Curry 100g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Creative Cook Malaysian inspired Laksa Curry 100g
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • A Malaysian inspired curry paste with chilli, ginger, lemongrass and coconut
  • A Malaysian inspired fragrant curry with chilli, ginger, lemongrass and creamy coconut
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Garlic Puree, Onions, Red Chilli Puree (11%), Ginger Puree (11%), Lemongrass (11%), Spirit Vinegar, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Water, Coconut Milk Powder (3%) (contains Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Chilli, Coriander Seed, Cumin Seed, Onion Powder, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Paprika, Turmeric, Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Cloves, Bay Leaves, Cardamom

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add
  • 400ml coconut milk, 2 chicken breasts thinly sliced, 165g raw king prawns, 200g cooked rice noodles, 100g beansprouts
  • Cooking Method:
  • 1. Add the Creative Cook paste and coconut milk to a pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
  • 2. Add the chicken, cover and bring to a simmer for 4-6 minutes. Add the king prawns, cover and simmer for a further 2-3 minutes or until the chicken and prawns are cooked through.
  • Serve poured over cooked rice noodles, top with beansprouts, fresh coriander, sliced red chillies and a lime wedge.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • British Pepper & Spice,
  • Brackmills Industrial Estate,
  • Rhosili Road,
  • Northampton,
  • NN4 7AN.

Return to

  • British Pepper & Spice,
  • Brackmills Industrial Estate,
  • Rhosili Road,
  • Northampton,
  • NN4 7AN.
  • www.thecreativecook.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold):
Energy 372kJ/89kcal
Fat 5.1g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 8g
of which sugars 4.4g
Fibre 1.7g
Protein 2g
Salt 3.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here