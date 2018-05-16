Creative Cook Malaysian inspired Laksa Curry 100g

Product Description
- A Malaysian inspired curry paste with chilli, ginger, lemongrass and coconut
- A Malaysian inspired fragrant curry with chilli, ginger, lemongrass and creamy coconut
- Chilli rating - 2
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Garlic Puree, Onions, Red Chilli Puree (11%), Ginger Puree (11%), Lemongrass (11%), Spirit Vinegar, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Water, Coconut Milk Powder (3%) (contains Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Chilli, Coriander Seed, Cumin Seed, Onion Powder, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Paprika, Turmeric, Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Cloves, Bay Leaves, Cardamom
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened use immediately.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add
- 400ml coconut milk, 2 chicken breasts thinly sliced, 165g raw king prawns, 200g cooked rice noodles, 100g beansprouts
- Cooking Method:
- 1. Add the Creative Cook paste and coconut milk to a pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
- 2. Add the chicken, cover and bring to a simmer for 4-6 minutes. Add the king prawns, cover and simmer for a further 2-3 minutes or until the chicken and prawns are cooked through.
- Serve poured over cooked rice noodles, top with beansprouts, fresh coriander, sliced red chillies and a lime wedge.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- British Pepper & Spice,
- Brackmills Industrial Estate,
- Rhosili Road,
- Northampton,
- NN4 7AN.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold):
|Energy
|372kJ/89kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|2g
|Salt
|3.5g
