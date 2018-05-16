Tesco Soy Garlic & Ginger Pork Medallions 500G

- Energy582kJ 138kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 619kJ / 147kcal
Product Description
- Pork loin medallions with soy, garlic and ginger marinade.
- TASTE OF CHINA Lean pork loin medallions with a soy, garlic and ginger marinade
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (96%), Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Dried Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Dried Onion, Red Pepper, Mushroom Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Red Chilli, Fennel Seed, Chive, Sunflower Oil, Water, Maltodextrin, Aniseed, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Soya Bean, Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Garlic Oil, Spirit Vinegar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 14-16 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Chilled: 12-14 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turning occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One medallion (94g**)
|Energy
|619kJ / 147kcal
|582kJ / 138kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|28.5g
|26.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When grilled according to instructions 500g typically weighs 376g.
|When grilled according to instructions.
