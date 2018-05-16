Walkers Wotsits Cheese Crisps 50G

- Energy683kJ 164kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683 kJ
Product Description
- Really Cheesy Flavour Corn Puffs
- Are you a cruncher or a melter?
- Do you like to nibble those smooth, round edges? Or let them gently dissolve in your mouth?
- Or maybe you live life on the edge... start off with melting and then take a bite. However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's always deliciously cheesy.
- Baked not fried
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese (from Milk) (7%), Milk Lactose, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Acid (Lactic Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Potassium Chloride]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 1-2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g (%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|683 kJ
|2277 kJ
|-
|164 kcal (8%*)
|546 kcal
|Fat
|9.0 g (13%*)
|30.0 g
|of which saturates
|1.2 g (6%*)
|4.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8 g
|56.1 g
|of which sugars
|2.0 g (2%*)
|6.6 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|1.7 g
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.59 g (10%*)
|1.96 g
|This pack contains 1-2 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
