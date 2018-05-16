Creative Cook Korean inspired BBQ Stir Fry 100g

Product Description
- A Korean inspired stir fry paste with dark soy sauce, ginger and chilli
- Chilli rating - 1
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Soy Sauce (25%) (Water, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Demerara Sugar, Onion Puree, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Puree (7%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Cornflour, Mirin Rice Wine, Garlic Puree, Yeast Extract, Chilli, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened use immediately.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add
- 1tbsp vegetable oil or sesame oil, 1 white onion finely sliced, 300g thinly sliced steak, 1 red pepper finely sliced, 200g tenderstem broccoli, halved if long
- Cooking Method:
- 1. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion for 4-6 minutes or until golden brown.
- 2. Increase to a high heat and add the steak. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes before adding the red pepper, tenderstem broccoli, Creative Cook sachet and 3 tbsp. of water. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Serve with sticky rice, shredded spring onions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- British Pepper & Spice,
- Brackmills Industrial Estate,
- Rhosili Road,
- Northampton,
- NN4 7AN.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold):
|Energy
|555kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.9g
|of which sugars
|20.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.0g
|Salt
|3.8g
