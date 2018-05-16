By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creative Cook Korean inspired BBQ Stir Fry 100g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Creative Cook Korean inspired BBQ Stir Fry 100g
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • A Korean inspired stir fry paste with dark soy sauce, ginger and chilli
  • A Korean inspired stir fry with dark soy sauce, ginger and a hint of chilli
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Soy Sauce (25%) (Water, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Demerara Sugar, Onion Puree, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Puree (7%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Cornflour, Mirin Rice Wine, Garlic Puree, Yeast Extract, Chilli, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight.Once opened use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add
  • 1tbsp vegetable oil or sesame oil, 1 white onion finely sliced, 300g thinly sliced steak, 1 red pepper finely sliced, 200g tenderstem broccoli, halved if long
  • Cooking Method:
  • 1. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion for 4-6 minutes or until golden brown.
  • 2. Increase to a high heat and add the steak. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes before adding the red pepper, tenderstem broccoli, Creative Cook sachet and 3 tbsp. of water. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Serve with sticky rice, shredded spring onions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • British Pepper & Spice,
  • Brackmills Industrial Estate,
  • Rhosili Road,
  • Northampton,
  • NN4 7AN.

Return to

  • British Pepper & Spice,
  • Brackmills Industrial Estate,
  • Rhosili Road,
  • Northampton,
  • NN4 7AN.
  • www.thecreativecook.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold):
Energy 555kJ/131kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 27.9g
of which sugars 20.3g
Fibre 0.7g
Protein 4.0g
Salt 3.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here