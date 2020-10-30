Nivea Natural Collection Gift Set
Product Description
- Nivea Natural Collection Gift Set
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: 12M
- NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: 6M
- NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower, NIVEA Moisturising Crispy Cucumber & Matcha Tea Body Mousse: Made in Germany
- NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Made in Netherlands
- NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Made in Spain
- Face Cleansing Cloth
- Country of Origin: China.
- Material: Microfiber Polyester.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C016627, www.fsc.org
- NIVEA cares for your skin & planet
- This Gift Pack is made from 30% recycled material
- Only FSC Board used
- This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
- www.nivea.com/sustainability
- www.recyclenow.com
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Committed to a better future for you and our planet
- Ⓡ=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
- I Chose This Just For you
- All over natural treats your skin will love
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Citrullus Lanatus Fruit Extract, Mentha Piperita Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Sulfate, Denatonium Benzoate, Sodium Benzoate, Trisodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum, CI 10316, CI 42090, CI 61570, CI 15985, NIVEA Moisturising Crispy Cucumber & Matcha Tea Body Mousse: Aqua, Glycerin, Isobutane, C15-19 Alkane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Alcohol Denat., Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Propane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Butane, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopherol, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Acrylates/C 10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Parfum, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Octocrylene, Aqua, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum
Warnings
- NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower
- DO NOT DRINK/KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN
- NIVEA Moisturising Crispy Cucumber & Matcha Tea Body Mousse
- WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. 9% per mass of the content are flammable.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245,
- Hamburg.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.com
Safety information
