By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Natural Collection Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Nivea Natural Collection Gift Set
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Nivea Natural Collection Gift Set
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
  • Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
  • NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: 12M
  • NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: 6M
  • NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower, NIVEA Moisturising Crispy Cucumber & Matcha Tea Body Mousse: Made in Germany
  • NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Made in Netherlands
  • NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Made in Spain
  • Face Cleansing Cloth
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Material: Microfiber Polyester.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C016627, www.fsc.org
  • NIVEA cares for your skin & planet
  • This Gift Pack is made from 30% recycled material
  • Only FSC Board used
  • This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
  • www.nivea.com/sustainability
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Committed to a better future for you and our planet
  • Ⓡ=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
  • I Chose This Just For you
  • All over natural treats your skin will love

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Citrullus Lanatus Fruit Extract, Mentha Piperita Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Sulfate, Denatonium Benzoate, Sodium Benzoate, Trisodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum, CI 10316, CI 42090, CI 61570, CI 15985, NIVEA Moisturising Crispy Cucumber & Matcha Tea Body Mousse: Aqua, Glycerin, Isobutane, C15-19 Alkane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Alcohol Denat., Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Propane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Butane, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Limonene, Linalool, Parfum, NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopherol, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Acrylates/C 10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Parfum, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Octocrylene, Aqua, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum

Warnings

  • NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower
  • DO NOT DRINK/KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN
  • NIVEA Moisturising Crispy Cucumber & Matcha Tea Body Mousse
  • WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. 9% per mass of the content are flammable.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Safety information

View more safety information

NIVEA® Fresh Blends with Watermelon, Mint & Coconut Milk Refreshing Shower DO NOT DRINK/KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN NIVEA Moisturising Crispy Cucumber & Matcha Tea Body Mousse WARNING: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. 9% per mass of the content are flammable.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Nivea Natural Body Gift Set

£ 14.00
£14.00/each
Clubcard Price

Nivea Men Complete Collection Gift Set

£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Clubcard Price

Nivea Moist Clay Gift Set Gift Set

£ 14.00
£14.00/each
Clubcard Price

Nivea Wellbeing Gift Set

£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here