Naked Veg & Proud 12 Tomato & Chilli Balls 270g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always cook naked veg & proud balls... never cook veg & proud balls naked!

Before cooking remove all packaging.

Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Oven cook

Instructions: 15-18 mins

Domestic ovens vary, the following is a guide only. Preheat oven to 200°C Fan 180°C / Gas 6. Place balls on a baking tray in the centre of the oven until fully cooked, turning once.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 15 mins

Add balls to a well oiled pan and fry over a medium heat, turning frequently until fully cooked. Drain well before serving.

