Wildcat Vanilla Vodka 70cl

Product Description
- Naturally Flavoured Vanilla Vodka
- Gives a delicious burst of vanilla sweetness. Perfect with cola or lemonade.
- Inspired by Captain Dudley Bradstreet, who during prohibition nailed a sign of a cat to his window. Those with Knowledge of the Secret could Knock Thrice, Placing Money in the Cat's Mouth to receive a generous Measure of Liqour.
- Know your limits
- This bottle contains 28 measures.
- Units of alcohol per 25ml glass: 0.9 and 70cl bottle: 26.3 UK Units
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive.
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of the UK
Name and address
- Wildcat Drinks Co.,
- Glasgow,
- Scotland,
- G2 5RG.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
