Wildcat Vanilla Vodka 70cl

Wildcat Vanilla Vodka 70cl
£ 26.00
£37.15/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Naturally Flavoured Vanilla Vodka
  • Gives a delicious burst of vanilla sweetness. Perfect with cola or lemonade.
  • Inspired by Captain Dudley Bradstreet, who during prohibition nailed a sign of a cat to his window. Those with Knowledge of the Secret could Knock Thrice, Placing Money in the Cat's Mouth to receive a generous Measure of Liqour.
  • Know your limits
  • This bottle contains 28 measures.
  • Units of alcohol per 25ml glass: 0.9 and 70cl bottle: 26.3 UK Units
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive.
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of the UK

Name and address

  • Wildcat Drinks Co.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Return to

  • Wildcat Drinks Co.,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Net Contents

70cl ℮

