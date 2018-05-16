By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sausage Roll Log 650G

Tesco Sausage Roll Log 650G

One slice
Typical values per 100g: Energy 785kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry filled with seasoned pork sausage meat.
  • Flaky pastry Seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry.
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (33%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Onion, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Wheat Protein, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne slice (65g)Per 100g
Energy785kJ / 188kcal1208kJ / 290kcal
Fat11.6g17.8g
Saturates4.8g7.5g
Carbohydrate14.4g22.1g
Sugars1.8g2.7g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein6.2g9.5g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

