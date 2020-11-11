By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Boy Advent Calendar For Dogs 72G

Good Boy Advent Calendar For Dogs 72G

£ 2.50
£34.73/kg

New

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs.
  • Our Choc is made from a specially formulated chocolate substitute suitable for dogs.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Armitage Pet Products Limited Pet Food Manufacturers

  • Advent calendar for dogs
  • With our dog safe choc
  • With delicious choc treats behind every door
  • Pack size: 72G

Information

Ingredients

Oils & Fats, Cereals, Various Sugars, Milk & Milk Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Additives: Sensory: Flavourings (Chocolate, Cream and Vanilla)

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.Best Before: See base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for puppies under 3 months old. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.

Warnings

  • Normal chocolate can be harmful to dogs.
  • Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts. Safe if accidentally eaten by children.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein6%
Fat Content25%
Crude Fibre0.5%
Crude Ash8%
Vitamin A26,000 iu/kg
Vitamin D3700 iu/kg
Nutritional:-

Safety information

Normal chocolate can be harmful to dogs. Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts. Safe if accidentally eaten by children.

