Good Boy Advent Calendar For Dogs 72G
- A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs.
- Our Choc is made from a specially formulated chocolate substitute suitable for dogs.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Armitage Pet Products Limited Pet Food Manufacturers
- Advent calendar for dogs
- With our dog safe choc
- With delicious choc treats behind every door
- Pack size: 72G
Information
Ingredients
Oils & Fats, Cereals, Various Sugars, Milk & Milk Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Additives: Sensory: Flavourings (Chocolate, Cream and Vanilla)
Storage
To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.Best Before: See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for puppies under 3 months old. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.
Warnings
- Normal chocolate can be harmful to dogs.
- Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts. Safe if accidentally eaten by children.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
Return to
- Careline +44 (0) 115 9381242
- www.goodboy.co.uk
Net Contents
72g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|6%
|Fat Content
|25%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Crude Ash
|8%
|Vitamin A
|26,000 iu/kg
|Vitamin D3
|700 iu/kg
|Nutritional:
|-
Safety information
Normal chocolate can be harmful to dogs. Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts. Safe if accidentally eaten by children.
