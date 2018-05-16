Tesco Potato Bake 450g

- Energy896kJ 214kcal11%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates6.1g31%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ
Product Description
- Sliced potatoes with a garlic and herb butter.
- Perfect side dish. Why not try alongside your choice of pan fried or oven roast, meat, fish or vegetable centre.
- READY TO COOK Carefully sliced potato, ready to cook with garlic & herb butter
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Onion Powder, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6 40-45mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Arrange the butter pellets across the potato slices, to achieve an even melt across the top. Place the foil tray onto a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes or until golden with roast highlights to edges. Warning: To avoid excess browning, do not exceed cooking temperature or time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/3 of a pack (150g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|896kJ
|598kJ
|214kcal
|143kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020