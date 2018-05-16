By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Potato Bake 450g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Potato Bake 450g
£ 1.75
£3.89/kg
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy896kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced potatoes with a garlic and herb butter.
  • Perfect side dish. Why not try alongside your choice of pan fried or oven roast, meat, fish or vegetable centre.
  • READY TO COOK Carefully sliced potato, ready to cook with garlic & herb butter
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Onion Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6 40-45mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Arrange the butter pellets across the potato slices, to achieve an even melt across the top. Place the foil tray onto a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes or until golden with roast highlights to edges. Warning: To avoid excess browning, do not exceed cooking temperature or time.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/3 of a pack (150g)Per 100g
Energy896kJ598kJ214kcal143kcal
Fat9.2g6.1g
Saturates6.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate28.2g18.8g
Sugars2.9g1.9g
Fibre2.6g1.7g
Protein3.3g2.2g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here