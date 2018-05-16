Higgidy Coconut & Chickpea Curry Pie 260G

Product Description
- Coconut & Chickpea Curry Pie
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with chickpeas, paneer cheese & spinach in a mildly spiced coconut & tomato sauce, hand-topped with an all-butter pastry lattice and black onion seeds.
- Everyday food, made Glorious
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- This pack is 100% recyclable
- Window - Rip off and recycle with your plastic bags at the supermarket
- Tray - Aluminum foil or 100% recycled plastic, widely recycled
- Box - Responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled
- We're working hard towards reducing the amount of plastic in our packaging - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- With paneer cheese, tomato and spinach
- Great taste 2018
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion, Coconut Milk (13%), Paneer Cheese (Milk), Chopped Tomatoes, Water, Chickpeas (8%), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Butter (Milk), Spelt Flour, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Free-Range Egg Yolk, Curry Powder (contains Mustard), Salt, Black Onion Seeds, Brown Sugar, Vegetable Stock, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Mustard Seeds, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This pie tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 25 minutes. Do not reheat.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd.,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|1120kJ/268kcal
|2913kJ/696kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|46.2g
|of which saturates
|6.6g
|17.4g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|53.8g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|4.9g
|Protein
|7.3g
|19.1g
|Salt
|0.88g
|2.29g
