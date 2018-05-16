By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simply Doughnuts Strawberry Jam Filled 4 Pack

Simply Doughnuts Strawberry Jam Filled 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each

Product Description

  • Sweet Ball Doughnuts Filled with Strawberry Jam
  • Lovingly handmade doughnuts
  • The Queen's Awards For Enterprise: Innovation 2020
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Doughnut: Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dextrose, Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate; Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides; Sodium Stearoyl Lactate, Whole Egg Powder, Soya Flour, Potato Granules [Potato, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite], Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate; Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate; Potassium Sorbate, Vanilla Flavouring, Deactivated Yeast, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose; Guar Gum, Colour: Annatto, Strawberry Jam Filling: (33%): Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberries, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Colour: Anthocyanins, Sugar, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Natural Flavouring, Sugar Coating: Dextrose, Cornflour, Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in cool, dry conditions away from direct heat. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.

Name and address

  • Simply Doughnuts Ltd,
  • Unit 6 Ordnance Street,
  • Furthergate Industrial Estate,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 3AE.

Return to

  • Simply Doughnuts Ltd,
  • Unit 6 Ordnance Street,
  • Furthergate Industrial Estate,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 3AE.
  • www.simplydoughnuts.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Doughnut
Energy 1231kJ295kJ
-294kcal71kcal
Fat 12g2.8g
Of which saturates 5.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate 39g9.4g
Of which sugars 16g3.8g
Protein 6.9g1.7g
Salt 0.92g0.22g

