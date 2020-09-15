Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Italian Style Bake 310G

- Energy1089kJ 260kcal13%
- Fat11.2g16%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal
Product Description
- Wheat protein fillets topped with a tomato and basil sauce and coconut oil alternative to cheese.
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Protein, Tomato Passata, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Pea Protein Isolate, Potato Starch, Tomato Purée, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Onion, Onion Powder, Tomato, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Tomato Juice, Sundried Tomatoes, Modified Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Sugar Cane Fibre, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Basil, Maize Starch, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Pepper, Flavouring, Olive Extract, Black Pepper, Iron, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 Chilled: 30-35 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (147g**)
|Energy
|741kJ / 177kcal
|1089kJ / 260kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.4g
|Protein
|15.6g
|22.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 294g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
