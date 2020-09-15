Naked Without The Oink Unsmoked Bacon Rashers 180G

Product Description
- NAKED WITHOUT THE OINK U/S BAC RASHERS 180G
- Find out more and see our full range at finnebrogue.com/naked
- We believe in producing gorgeous food which is good for you and good for the planet...
- Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- 100% Recycled and Recyclable tray
- Made without Pork
- High in protein
- Source of fibre, vitamin B12, iron and zinc
- Made without any soya
- Made without Nitrites or any other Nasties
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Always cook naked bacon... never cook bacon naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging.
3 mins
For best results: Preheat a little oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot add the rashers and fry over a medium heat. Turn occasionally during cooking until crisp. Drain well and serve immediately. This is a guide only. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout.
Do not reheat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
Return to
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
- finnebrogue.com
