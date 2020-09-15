By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Without The Oink Unsmoked Bacon Rashers 180G

Naked Without The Oink Unsmoked Bacon Rashers 180G
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • NAKED WITHOUT THE OINK U/S BAC RASHERS 180G
  • Find out more and see our full range at finnebrogue.com/naked
  • We believe in producing gorgeous food which is good for you and good for the planet...
  • Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • 100% Recycled and Recyclable tray
  • Made without Pork
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre, vitamin B12, iron and zinc
  • Made without any soya
  • Made without Nitrites or any other Nasties
  • Pack size: 180G
Information

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Always cook naked bacon... never cook bacon naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging.
3 mins
For best results: Preheat a little oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot add the rashers and fry over a medium heat. Turn occasionally during cooking until crisp. Drain well and serve immediately. This is a guide only. Check product is cooked & piping hot throughout.
Do not reheat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • 46 Belfast Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.

Return to

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • 46 Belfast Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.
  • finnebrogue.com

